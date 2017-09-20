Maharashtra Board SSC exam 2018 timetable released at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the schedule for both SSC and HSC exams 2018. The tentative exam calendar will help students prepare for the exam.
The SSC exams will be held between March 1 and March 24, 2018 across nine divisions of Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Amravati, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur and Konkan.
Last year, a total of 1727496 students appeared for the exam held at 4,728 centres across the state
SSC time table
March 1, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) – First language
March 1, 2018 (Second half 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm) – French
March 3, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) – Second or Third Language
March 5, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) – Hindi
March 5, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) – Hindi (Composite)
March 5, 2018 (Second half 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm) – Vocational course
March 6, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) – Second or Third language
March 6, 2018 (Second half 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm) – Second or third language (composite course)
March 8, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) – English (first or third language)
March 10, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) – Mathematics Paper I (Algebra); Arithmetic (For Special Needs Divyanga Students)
March 10, 2018 (Second half 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm) – General Mathematics Paper I
March 12, 2017 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) – Mathematics Paper II (Geometry)
March 12, 2017 (Second half 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm) – General Mathematics Paper II
March 14, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) – Science and Technology Paper I;
March 14, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 1:30 pm) – Physiology Hygiene and Home Science (For Special Needs Divyanga Students)
March 16, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) – Science and Technology Paper II
March 19, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) – Social Sciences Paper I (History and Political Science)
March 21, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) – Social Sciences Paper II (Geography and Economics)
March 22, 2018 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) – Information Communication Technology
