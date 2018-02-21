Reports of HSC English exam paper leak goes viral, MSBSHSE institutes inquiry

The HSC exam question paper going viral on social media is a huge embarrassment to the board. (Representational image) The HSC exam question paper going viral on social media is a huge embarrassment to the board. (Representational image)

Unconfirmed reports of the English examination question paper of Class 12 HSC having gone viral through Whatsapp, barely an hour after the examination started has rattled the officials of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). According to the preliminary information received from sources at the state board, around 1pm, they were notified about the report of exam paper having gone viral through a centre at Barshi taluka in Solapur district.

The examination began at 11 am and it is said that the paper went viral, almost an hour after the examination started. Officials said that since the paper is said to have gone viral after the examination, “technically it is not a paper leak.”

“We have instituted an inquiry, even we do not have the full details. We have asked the centre and taluka officials to inquire and will know about the situation in a few hours,” said Shakuntala Kale, chairman of MSBSHSE.

However, the exam question paper going viral on social media is a huge embarrassment to the board. Last year, a series of four examination question papers were leaked over Whatsapp, following which an inquiry committee was set up to come up with anti-leak and anti-copying measures.

As a part of those measures, it was announced that no students will be allowed to enter the classroom after the final bell and neither will they be allowed to leave the classroom until the time is over. In case of emergencies, students were expected to leave the question papers behind with examiners. Hence in such a situation, the question paper has gone viral, an hour into the examination is a serious case of worry for board officials.

