MSBSHSE HSC 12th supplementary July exam results 2017 declared at mahresults.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or class 12 supplementary examination at mahresult.nic.in today. As per an official statement, the Board will announce the result at 1 pm across all nine divisions in the state. The exam was held from July 19 to 28, 2017 and the students can check their subject-wise results by following steps written below:

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on HSC supplementary results 2017 link

Step 3: Enter the roll number and other details and click on submit

Step 4: Download and take a print out

The supplementary exam is conducted for those students who have failed in some subjects. The Board will issue the marksheet that will be distributed to students in their respective junior colleges on August 24, post 3 pm. Those students who want to opt for revaluation of marks will have to do so between August 22 to 31 along with the prescribed fees at the divisional board office.

A total of 15,05,365 students has registered for February-March 2017 exams, of which 8,48,929 were boys while 6,56,436 were girls, appearing from 9,143 junior colleges across the state.

This year’s total pass percentage is 89.50 which is about 2.9 per cent increase from last year’s percentage.

