Maharashtra board HSC results 2017: Mumbai scores lowest with 88.21 per cent

Maharashtra board HSC results 2017: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the results for the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams 2017. Mumbai has dropped from its third last position in the previous year to the last position this year with the lowest pass percentage among all districts at 88.21 per cent.

The overall pass percentage this year has increased to 89.5 per cent compared to last year’s 86.6 per cent. Once again, Konkan has secured the top position among all districts of Maharashtra with a pass percentage of 95.2. Here too, the pass percentage has seen a significant increase, with Konkan rising from 93.29 per cent last year.

The results were declared for all the nine divisions including Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur and Konkan simultaneously. This year, 14,29,478 students appeared for the exams of whom 12,79,406 passed. Girls, who secured a pass percentage of 93.20, fared better than boys who have their pass percentage at 86.65 per cent.

This is a better score than last year’s 90.50 per cent of girls and 83.46 of boys who passed. As many as 13, 88,467 students had appeared for the exams last year.

