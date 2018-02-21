Maharashtra Board HSC exams to begin from today, 14.85 lakh students to appear

MSBSHSE conducts the exam for the students for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC). Express archive. MSBSHSE conducts the exam for the students for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC). Express archive.

The HSC exams of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will start from today, that is, February 21 and will end on March 20. As many as 14.85 lakh students will appear for the class 12 exams.

In its press note, the board has admitted that until last year, a student would be allowed into the exam hall even if he got late until 11.30 am, about 30minutes after the paper had begun. However, keeping the incidents of copying in mind and the recommendations of expert committee, it had been decided to stop this facility.

The students are asked to report to exam centres by 10.30 am, by 10.40am, the answersheets are distributed for students to fill in their barcode and related details and by 10.50am, the question papers are given to the students for reading. The press release states that while students are expected to reach exam centres by 10.30 am, they would still be allowed until 11 am but not further than that.

MSBSHSE has also set up helplines to clear students’ doubts regarding timetables and related queries, as well as to help them cope with any pressures or fears they might have.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd