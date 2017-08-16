Maharashtra Board HSC supplementary results date and time: Results to release at mahresults.nic.in

Maharashtra Board HSC class 12th supplementary results date and time: The results for the main exams were declared on May 30. Maharashtra Board HSC class 12th supplementary results date and time: The results for the main exams were declared on May 30.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to release the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) class 12 supplementary exams this week. While the Board has not confirmed a date of declaration but the results are expected to release end of this week. Students who have appeared for the papers can check their results from the official site and this page to stay updated.

The supplementary exams were conducted in the state from July 11 for students who had failed to clear the main HSC exams which were conducted earlier this year. The results for the main exams were declared on May 30 and more than 15 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.

Among those who appeared, 89.5 per cent had cleared all subject papers. Girls had fared better than boys with 93.5 per cent of those who appeared passing the exams while about 86.65 per cent of the boys passed.

Steps to check the MSBSHSE class 12 HSC supplementary result 2017:

Step 1: Go the official website of the Board (mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in) or visit mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the notification for the HSC supplementary results 2017.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the required details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

