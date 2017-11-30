Maharashtra Board HSC and SSC exam timetable 2018 released

The Maharashtra state board for secondary and higher secondary education (MSBSHSE) has released the HSC timetable on the official website. Express Photo by Deepak Joshi. The Maharashtra state board for secondary and higher secondary education (MSBSHSE) has released the HSC timetable on the official website. Express Photo by Deepak Joshi.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct the HSC exams from February 21 while the SSC exams will commence from March 1.

As per the official statement, the HSC examinations will conclude on March 20 and the SSC exams will end on March 24, 2018.

Moreover, the board has announced that the students who arrive in the examination hall even a minute late will not be allowed to enter. Earlier, a 30-minute grace period was acceptable to enter an exam hall after a paper began. But due to HSC paper leaks on social media prompted the MSBSHSE to take these precautionary actions.

In a slew of measures, the board also announced that the students will not be allowed to leave the exam hall for the entire duration of the exam. As per the previous rules, the candidates were not allowed to go out of the exam hall in the first half hour and in the last 10 minutes of the paper

