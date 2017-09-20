Maharashtra Board HSC 12th exam 2018 timetable released at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

HSC or Class 12 exams will commence from February 21 and will continue till March 20, 2018 HSC or Class 12 exams will commence from February 21 and will continue till March 20, 2018

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the examination schedule for Higher Secondary Certificate examinations (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2018. The board officials said that this is a tentative timetable which is published to help students prepare for the tests accordingly.

HSC or Class 12 exams will commence from February 21 and will continue till March 20, 2018. The first paper is English and will end with Russian and Arabic. For practical and oral examinations, the Maharashtra Board would announce dates separately to the schools.

HSC timetable 2018

February 21 (11:00 – 2:00 pm) English

February 22 (11:00 – 2:00 pm) Hindi, second half – German (14) Ardhamagadhi (16) Persian (37) Avesta-Pahalavi (87)

February 23 (11:00 – 2:00 pm) Marathi (02) Gujarati (03) Kannada (06) Sindhi (07) Malayalam (08) Tamil (09) Telugu (10) Punjabi (11) Bengali (12), second half – Urdu (05) French (13) Pali (35)

February 24 (11:00 – 2:00 pm) : General Foundation course paper I

February 26 (11:00 – 2:00 pm) : General Foundation course paper II

February 27 (11:00 – 2:00 pm) : Group I (Engineering and technology, Electronics technology paper I, Maintenance & Repairs of Electrical Domestic Appliances Paper – I (Materials and Workshop Practice), Building Maintenance Paper – I (Engineering & Building Drawing), Auto Engineering Technician Paper – I (Otto & Diesel Cycle), Mechanical Technology Paper – I (Operation & Maintenance of Machine Tools), Repairs, Maintenance & Rewinding of Electrical Motors Paper – I (Electric Motor Winding), Computer Technique Paper – I (Computer Networks), Multimedia & Internet Technology Paper – I (Hardware & Internet).

Group – II AgricultureHorticulture Paper I, Crop Science Paper – I, Post-Harvest Technology Paper – I (Post-Harvest Equipments & Machienry), Watershed Management Paper – I (Live-Stock Pasture Management), Seed Production Technology Paper – I (Seed Production Technology – Part – III), Poultry Production Paper – I (Poultry Diseases and their control), Dairy Technology Paper – I (Milk Products – I)

Group III: Business and Commerce, Accounting & Auditing Paper – I (Financial Accounting), Marketing & Salesmanship Paper – I, Purchasing & Store-Keeping Paper – I (Store-keeping), Insurance Paper – I (Life Insurance), Banking paper I, Office Management Paper I

Group IV: Fisheries, Inland Fisheries Paper – I (Aqaculture), Fish Processing Technology Paper – I (Processing Fresh Fish, Iced Fish & Freezing),

Group V: Para Medical, Medical Laboratory Technicain Paper – I (Clinical Pathology and Hematology, Blood Bank), X-Ray Technician Paper – I (Radiographic, Photographic and Dark Room Techniques), Ophthalmic Technician Paper – I (Common Ocular Diseases, Special Investigation & Operation Theatre Procedure), Creche & Pre-School Management Paper – I (Child Development Pre-School Years)

Group – VI: Catering & Food Technology

Cookery Paper – I (Advanced Cookery), Bakery & Confectionary Paper – I (Advanced Bakery Technology), Tourism & Travel Techniques Paper – I (Transport),

February 28: Group-I

Engineering & Technology, Electronics Technology Paper – II Modern Communication Systems, Maintenance & Repairs of Electrical Domestic Appliances Paper – II (Domestic Appliances), Building Maintenance Paper – II (Construction Technology), Auto Engineering Technician Paper – II (Auto Transmission System), Mechanical Technology Paper – II (Operation & Maintenance of Machine Tools), Repairs, Maintenance & Rewinding of Electrical Motors Paper – II (Repairs & Maintenance of Electric Motors), Computer Technique Paper – II (Database Systems), Multimedia & Internet Technology Paper – II (Application Software)

Group II: Horticulture Paper – II, Crop Science Paper – II (Nursery Management and Applied Agriculture), Post-Harvest Technology Paper – II (Packaging & Storage: A Case Study), Watershed Management Paper – II (Horiculture & Agro-Forestry Systems), Seed Production Technology Paper – II (Seed Processing, Testing & Storage), Poultry Production Paper – II (Poultry Products Technology), Dairy Technology Paper – II (Milk Products – II)

Group III – Post Harvest Horticulture Paper – II, Crop Science Paper – II (Nursery Management and Applied Agriculture), Post-Harvest Technology Paper – II (Packaging & Storage: A Case Study), Watershed Management Paper – II (Horiculture & Agro-Forestry Systems), Seed Production Technology Paper – II (Seed Processing, Testing & Storage), Poultry Production Paper – II (Poultry Products Technology), Dairy Technology Paper – II (Milk Products – II)

Paper – II, Crop Science Paper – II (Nursery Management and Applied Agriculture), Post-Harvest Technology Paper – II (Packaging & Storage: A Case Study), Watershed Management Paper – II (Horiculture & Agro-Forestry Systems), Seed Production Technology Paper – II (Seed Processing, Testing & Storage), Poultry Production Paper – II (Poultry Products Technology), Dairy Technology Paper – II (Milk Products – II)

Group – III Business & Commerce, Accounting & Auditing Paper – II (Cost Accounting), Marketing & Salesmanship Paper – II (Market Research & Business Laws), Purchasing & Store-Keeping Paper – II (Store Control), Insurance Paper – II (General Insurance), Banking Paper – II (Loan Operations & Other Services of a Bank) , Office Management Paper – II (Personnel Management & Secretarial Work).

Group – IV Fisheries Inland Fisheries Paper – II (Nursery & Rearing Pond Management), Fish Processing Technology Paper – II (Quality Control)

Group – V Para Medical Medical Laboratory Technicain Paper – III (Laboratory Management & Ethics, X-Ray Technician Paper – III (General Pathology & Special Radiological Procedures), Ophthalmic Technician Paper – III (Special Lens Grinding, Dispesing of Spectacles & Community Ophthalmology), Creche and Pre-School Management Paper – III (Nutrition & Health)

Group – VI Catering & Food Technology Cookery Paper – III (Food Costing & Financial Accounting), Bakery and Confectionary Paper – III (Food Costing & Financial Accounting), Tourism & Travel Techniques Paper – II, Booking Keeping & Accountancy (A/C) – (For Special Needs – Blind, Deaf etc.),

March 3: Group I

Engineering & Technology, Maintenance & Repairs of Electrical Domestic Appliances Paper – III, Building Maintenance Paper – III, Auto Engineering Technician Paper – II (Auto Transmission System), Mechanical Technology Paper – III, Repairs, Maintenance & Rewinding of Electrical Motors Paper – III Computer Technique Paper – III (Database Systems), Multimedia & Internet Technology Paper – III

Group 2: Agriculture

Horiculture Paper – III, Crop Science Paper – III, Post-Harvest Technology Paper – III, Post Harvest Technology Paper III, Watershed Management Paper – III, Seed Production Technology Paper – III, Poultry Production Paper – III, Dairy Technology Paper – III

Group – III Business & Commerce, Accounting & Auditing Paper – III, Marketing & Salesmanship Paper – III, Purchasing & Store-Keeping Paper – III, Insurance Paper – III, Banking Paper – III, Office Management Paper – III

Group IV – Fisheries

Inland Fisheries Paper – III, Fish Processing Technology Paper – III,

Group – V Para MedicalMedical Laboratory Technicain Paper – III (Histotechnology), X-Ray Technician Paper – III, Ophthalmic Technician Paper – III, Creche & Pre-School Management Paper – III

Group – VI Catering & Food Technology Cookery Paper – III (Food Costing & Financial Accounting), Bakery and Confectionary Paper – III (Food Costing & Financial Accounting), Tourism & Travel Techniques Paper – III.

March 6: Book Keeping & Accountancy, Biology

March 7: Second half – Sociology

March 9: Economics

March 10: Psychology

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd