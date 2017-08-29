Maharashtra Board declares SSC supplementary exam results 2017, pass percentage at 24.44

SSC result 2017: Nagpur registered highest pass percentage at 31.10 SSC result 2017: Nagpur registered highest pass percentage at 31.10

The results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) supplementary examination has been published by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) at mahresults.nic.in. The overall pass percentage 24.44 dipped this year; last year it was at 27.97.

A total of 125620 candidates registered out of which 124723 had given the SSC exam that was held in July 2017. Among them, 20116 boys passed the supplementary exam while 10372 girls cleared it. However, the girls outperformed boys by scoring 28.25 pass percentage while boys are at 22.86 per cent. As many as 30488 students passed the exam. Read | SSC supplementary exam result 2017, click here

Among districts, Nagpur registered highest pass percentage at 31.10 with a total of 4832 students passing the exam out of total 15538. Of them 2773 are boys while 2059 are girl candidates.

The second position is grabbed by Nasik which is at 29.46 per cent. A total of 2499 boys passed the exam while 1190 girls were successful in qualifying it.

The lowest pass percentage is of Konkan and Mumbai with 12.93 and 17.18 respectively.

Maharashtra SSC supplementary result 2017, know how to check

Step 1: Go to any of the above mentioned websites.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the class 10 supplementary results.

Step 3: A new page will open, enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download the result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

