Maharashtra Board Class X results today

Laying to rest the rumours which have been doing the rounds of social media for several days, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Monday announced that the results of the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) examination conducted in March 2017 will be declared on Tuesday across all nine divisions in the state.

Students can check their subject-wise results after 1 pm on http://www.mahresult.nic.in and even take printouts of the same. Over 2.89 lakh students were registered to take SSC exams in Pune. This year, the exams had begun at least 10 days late as compared to previous years owing to the elections in many parts of the state which led to the delay in conducting the results. While officials have mainly cited this reason for delay in declaring the results, one of the reasons for the delay in the announcement was the process of awarding extra marks for sports, arts and culture.

Earlier in 2017, the state education department had announced that students who excel in arts, culture or folk art will get 25 extra marks and while initially the decision was to award these marks from 2018 onwards, another government resolution was later issued allowing students to apply this year as well. These factors led to delay in results. Meanwhile, in a press statement, Krishnakumar Patil, secretary of MSBSHSE, said that from the first time this year, students will be able to apply for verification of marks and photocopy of answersheets right from the next day after the declaration of online results.

“The necessary copy of the application form has been made available on the board’s website. For any information in this regard, students may contact the divisional board office,” he said. For verification of marks, students will have to submit self-attested copies of the online marksheet between June 14 to June 23, along with the fees for the same.

For photocopy of answersheets, students have to apply between June 14 to July 3. The note states that a revaluation of the answersheet is available, but students wishing to do so have to first apply for a copy of their answersheet. Once the answersheet is received, they can apply for revaluation within a maximum of five days of receiving the photocopy. Additional details in this regard can be sought from the divisional board office. Those who have not cleared the exams or wish to take CIS can apply for July-August supplementary exams from June 19 as forms will be available online.

