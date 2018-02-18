Maharashtra board announces helplines for students taking HSC, SSC exams

With the state board exams arriving, MSBSHSE has set up helplines to clear students’ doubts regarding timetables and related queries. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar/File/Representational) With the state board exams arriving, MSBSHSE has set up helplines to clear students’ doubts regarding timetables and related queries. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar/File/Representational)

With the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams and the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams just a few days away, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has set up helplines to clear students’ doubts regarding timetables and related queries, as well as to help them cope with any pressures or fears they might have. HSC exams will begin on February 21 and end on March 20. SSC exams begin on March 1 and end on March 24.

A group of education experts and counsellors will be responding to students’ calls between 8 am to 8 pm on all days during the exam period.

“At the time of examinations, many students have negative thoughts or suffer from stress owing to the fear of exams. This service has been started to ensure that if students have any doubts regarding exams, or need to speak to someone about the same, then they can call on this number. However, students and their parents are requested to refrain from calling the helpline to make enquiries about exam centres, seating arrangement and so on,” said a press note from the MSBSHSE.

The service is not just for students, but also for their parents in all nine divisions – Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Amaravati, Nashik, Konkan and Latur. Counselling will be available only during the period of the board examinations.

