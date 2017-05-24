MSBSHSE HSC 2017 results to release by May-end at mahresults.nic.in

MSBSHSE HSC results 2017: Once declared, the students can check the official website from mahresults.nic.in to view their results. MSBSHSE HSC results 2017: Once declared, the students can check the official website from mahresults.nic.in to view their results.

HSC results 2017: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to announce the results of HSC exam by the end of this month. While there is no official confirmation, it is expected the results will be out by May end or the first week of June. Last year, the results were released on May 25 while the SSC results were out in June.

Steps to check MSBSHSE HSC results 2017

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on HSC results 2017

Enter the roll number and other details

Download and take a print out

This year, a total of 15,05,365 students have registered for February-March 2017 exams out of which 2,42,628 students are from Pune division. Meanwhile, across Maharashtra, of the total students, 8,48,929 are boys while 6,56,436 are girls, appearing from 9,143 junior colleges across the state.

The maximum students are from Science faculty (5,59,423), followed by Arts (5,09,124), Commerce (3,73,870) and 62,148 students for Minimum Competency Vocational Course (MCVC).

There are a total of 2,710 examination centres across the nine divisions of Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amaravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

For the first time, the state government has made it mandatory for students to fill in their Aadhaar cards number to appear for the exam.

