Maharashtra SSC result 2017 date to be announced this week, 10th results to not release tomorrow

Maharashtra SSC result 2017: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is unlikely to release the results for the state class 10 board exams on Saturday. Students who have appeared for the paper can check their results from the official website once it has been declared.

The Board will release the dates of result declaration in the coming week and students can check this page again for updates. About 17,66,098 candidates appeared for the class 10 state boards which were conducted in the month of March. Among them, there were 9,89,908 boys and 7,76,190 girls. Read | Maharashtra SSC results 2017: Know how much you need to pass the 10th exam, click here

The exam was held at 4,728 centres across the state and students will need to score at least 35 per cent in each subject to clear the class 10 Maharashtra Board exams. Last year, a total of 1727496 students appeared for the exam.

Steps to download SSC result 2017 date:

– Visit the official website of the Board (mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in)

– On the homepage, click on SSC results 2017

– Enter the roll number and other details

– Download and take a print out for further reference.

