BJP MLA demands offline admissions in junior colleges

THE DEMAND for reintroduction of offline admissions to junior colleges has resurfaced, almost a year after the state government turned it down in the Legislative Assembly. BJP MLA Raj Purohit has demanded that the government reserve seats in junior colleges for offline admissions for the benefit of students in these localities, accepting that the demand would mean overturning a court order to conduct the process online.

Purohit, who is also the chief whip of the BJP in the Maharashtra Assembly, has called for a protest at Azad Maidan on July 4 to pressure the government to agree to his demand.

The BJP MLA will hold the symbolic protest, along with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, against the party-run state government.

A letter to the effect has been submitted to State Education Minister Vinod Tawde, explaining the downside of the online process.

In the letter, Purohit has said that several parents from economically weaker sections of the society were facing difficulties in following the online admission process.

The MLA also said that students were allotted seats in colleges that are far from their places of residence and hence, they have to travel long distances to get to the institutions.

He demanded that 50 per cent of the seats in South Mumbai colleges be reserved for students residing within 5 km of the institutions.

Girl students should get priority-based admissions, he has demanded.

In July last year, the same demand had been raised in the Assembly and turned down by Tawde who had argued that it went against court directives. Countering the demand, Tawde had said that political interference in the admission process must be brought down.

