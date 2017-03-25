Maharashtra: Annual fee for professional courses cut by 20 per cent

PURSUING A professional course such as law, medicine and engineering courses in the state will now be more affordable as the annual fee for these courses has been slashed by almost 20 per cent.

The state Fee Regulating Authority (FRA), formed last year in accordance with the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Collection of Fee) Act, 2011, has slashed fee of many professional courses. The FRA is the deciding authority for fee structures of all professional courses in the state including medicine, law, engineering, polytechnic and health sciences.

The significant drop in fee structure is a result of FRA’s scrutiny into the balance sheets of the colleges. The authority has so far finalised the fees for more than 6,000 professional courses for the academic periods 2016-17 and 2017-18.

“We have finalised the fees for around 6,000 courses and in more than 90 percent cases, the fee has been slashed significantly. On an average there is a drop of around 20 percent,” said Ravindra Dahad, an FRA member who is a chartered accountant by profession.

“The fees for our courses have been slightly slashed but we will be able to stride through. We have to wait for the seventh pay commission which might bring us relief,” said JM Nair, principal of VES Institute of Technology, Chembur.

According to Dahad, several colleges had fudged their balance sheets to show bloated expenses. “The colleges had shown more staff members on the payroll than the actual figures. Some had said the number of students were fewer than expected and hence they needed more fees to cover their expenses,” said Dahad.

The FRA took strict action against such colleges. “We slashed the fees by half if we found irregularities in the balance sheets,” said Dahad.

The fee structure of colleges was last approved for the academic year 2015-16 and the colleges had either continued with same fee structure the next year or increased the fee by around 10 percent.

“This means that the effective drop in fees will be higher than the projected figures as we have taken the 2015-16 figures as our base,” said Dahad.

The fee decided by the FRA, which is an independently appointed body, is final. Sitaram Kunte, principal secretary for higher and technical education, said that the state would not interfere in the FRA’s decision which is final.

“In case colleges have any problem, they can seek a solution through a writ petition in the High Court,” said Kunte.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now