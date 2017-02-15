Maharashtra: After a 5-yr lull, demand for MBA courses picks up

Earlier, aspirants had to take multiple tests for admission to management courses in the state, such as Association of Indian Management Schools Test for Management Admissions and Common Management Admission Test. Earlier, aspirants had to take multiple tests for admission to management courses in the state, such as Association of Indian Management Schools Test for Management Admissions and Common Management Admission Test.

MORE THAN 94,000 candidates have applied for the entrance exam for MBA courses in the state. The demand for MBA courses seems to have picked up after almost five years, said experts. The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has received 94,832 applications. Experts attributed the rise in demand to clarity in examinations and signs of better job opportunities. Earlier, aspirants had to take multiple tests for admission to management courses in the state, such as Association of Indian Management Schools Test for Management Admissions and Common Management Admission Test . However, since last year, the state-held Common Entrance Test (CET) became a single window for admissions, said Dayanand Meshram, Director, DTE.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Coaching classes offering preparatory courses, too, have seen more students applying for CET. Prasanth Nair, manager, TIME, said, “We have seen more students applying for CET this year. More students want to study in Maharashtra colleges than in previous years.”

The increased number of applications may indicate a rise in demand but does not indicate a change in the management sector, said Nair. “The demand for MBA courses was at its peak around 2011 and today’s demand is not even close to what it was back then,” he added.

While the demand has risen, competition could be tougher, as the number of seats are expected to be slashed. The exact number of seats available are not known yet but, Meshram said, the number could be around 25,000. This means, more than three students will compete for each seat.

In the last academic year, more than 10,000 seats were left vacant, out of a total of 36,948.

Earlier, a report on vacancies in technical institutes submitted by a state-appointed committee in academic year 2014-15, found that 58 per cent of MBA schools had more than 35 per cent seats vacant in 2013-14.

Owing to vacancies in management courses over the past few years, some colleges have applied to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for closure or reduction of intake.

Ramesh Unnikrishnan, AICTE Western Region Director, said the apex body for professional courses is likely to grant the permission to reduce intake. A final seat count will be available by April 30 when the AICTE grants Extension of Affiliation to all colleges.