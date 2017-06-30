2.36 lakh apply for FYJC, more than last year

OVER 2.36 lakh candidates have applied for admission to first year junior college this year. These candidates will compete for the 2.92 lakh seats available in junior colleges across the city.

Of the around 3.15 lakh students who took their Senior Secondary Certificate Examination this year, 2,36,166 candidates confirmed their application forms for FYJC admissions. The number of applications is slightly higher than last year’s 2.19 lakh. “No new registration can be made any more and neither can those registered make any changes to their forms,” said BB Chavan, deputy director of education.

Following technical glitches in the online portal, the education department had shut down the process for a day to upgrade the system. Later, a two-day extension in deadline was granted to candidates to compensate for the loss in time.

The seat allotment process, too, has been rescheduled. The first merit list will be declared on July 10 followed by the second list on July 20. The third merit list is expected on July 29.

