Over 15 lakh students registered for Maharashtra HSC 2017 exams

Maharshtra HSC exams 2017: The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination for class 12 students in Maharashtra began today with more than 15 lakh students taking part. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has marked up to 337 centres in Mumbai alone to accommodate the large number of candidates.

The exams have begun today with the English paper being held from 11 am to 2 pm. There are 8,48,929 boys and 6,56,436 girls appearing for the class 12 examinations this year. Over five lakh students are appearing from each stream, excluding commerce. There are more than three lakh students from the commerce stream.

Among the major metropolitan cities, Mumbai exam centres will host more than 3,39,000 students while Pune will witness 2,42,628 appearing for the papers. The HSC exams will end on March 25, 2017.

Doctors and counsellors have reported a rise in number of children with anxiety and stress related disorders ahead of the exam. Some of the most common symptoms reported were nausea and stomach cramps caused due to panic.

“This is not a war nor is it the end of the world,” development and educational psychologist Dr Yajyoti Singh told the Indian Express. Psychologists have advised students to take the exams up as a challenge and not a threat.

Connecting NGO, a helpline that reaches out to those going through distress and seeking emotional support, has opened its helpline to any student in need of counselling. The NGO can be contacted on 1800 209 4353.

