MAHA TET 2016: Download Admit Card @mahatet.in

MTET 2016: The examination is scheduled to held on January 16 MTET 2016: The examination is scheduled to held on January 16

The Maharashtra State Council of Education has released the admit cards for the Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (MTET) 2016. The examination is scheduled to held on January 16.

The candidates can download their admit cards from the official website.

Steps to download the MTET 2016 admit card

Visit the official website of Maharashtra TET or click here for direct link

As you enter the homepage, click on the link ‘Admit Card’

Fill the required details and submit

Admit card will be displayed

Take the print out and remember to carry it in the exam hall

For more updates on education, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App