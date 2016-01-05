Latest News

MAHA TET 2016: Download Admit Card @mahatet.in

MTET 2016: The examination is scheduled to held on January 16

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 5, 2016 11:11 am
MTET 2016: The examination is scheduled to held on January 16 MTET 2016: The examination is scheduled to held on January 16
Top News

The Maharashtra State Council of Education has released the admit cards for the Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (MTET) 2016. The examination is scheduled to held on January 16.

The candidates can download their admit cards from the official website.

Steps to download the MTET 2016 admit card

Visit the official website of Maharashtra TET or click here for direct link
As you enter the homepage, click on the link ‘Admit Card’
Fill the required details and submit
Admit card will be displayed
Take the print out and remember to carry it in the exam hall

For more updates on education, click here

 

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. V
    VINOD
    Jan 5, 2016 at 7:20 am
    NO PWORD AND NO APLLICATION NO IDONT NO SIR
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. Kiran Selukar
      Jan 6, 2016 at 11:59 am
      kiran selukar samta nagr ausa
      (0)(0)
      Reply
      Most Read
      Best of Express
      Buzzing Now
      Top News
      Adda
      Mar 20: Latest News