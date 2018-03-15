MAH MCA CET 2018 exam: Download admit card at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

MAH MCA CET 2018 will be held on March 24 in online mode. MAH MCA CET 2018 will be held on March 24 in online mode.

Maharashtra’s Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) will release the admit cards for MCA CET 2018 on its official website — dtemaharashtra.gov.in/mcacet2018/ on Thursday. The Masters in Computer Application CET will be held on March 24 in online mode and the results will be declared on April 3, 2018.

MAH MCA CET 2018 admit card, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login credentials – registration number, password and captcha

Step 3: The admit care will be displayed

Step 4: Check and take a print out.

In the examination hall, the aspirants need to carry their hall ticket along with the original of valid photo identity (bearing reasonably the same name as it appears on the Hall Ticket) such as —

PAN card/ passport/ driving licence / voter’s card/ bank passbook with photograph/ photo identity proof issued by a gazzetted officer on official letterhead along with photograph / photo identity proof issued by a people’s representative on official letterhead along with photograph / valid recent identity card issued by a recognised college/ university/ Aadhaar/E-Aadhar card with a photograph/ employee ID/ Bar Council identity card with photograph.

