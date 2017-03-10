MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2017 exam: Result declared, check here

MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2017 exam: Candidates who clear CET will gain admission into MBA and MMS courses in Maharashtra MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2017 exam: Candidates who clear CET will gain admission into MBA and MMS courses in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has declared the results for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2017. Candidates who have been waiting for the results of the exams that were conducted on March 4 and 5, 2017 can now check them out from the official Maharashtra DTE website.

For candidates who wish to pursue Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and Master in Management Studies (MMS), clearing the MAH CET will allow them admission into various recognised universities in the state that offer such courses.

The results for MAH MCA CET 2017 are also available on the official website.

MAH CET result 2017: The Board has released the result today

Steps to see the results for MAH CET 2017:

– Go to the official website for the Maharashtra DTE (dtemaharashtra.gov.in)

– Click on the link to “MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2017”.

– There will be a link to the results page. Click on that.

– Fill in the required details in the fields provided.

– Click on “submit”.

– Download a copy of the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

