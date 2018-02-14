MAH MBA CET 2018 registration to end today, apply at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

MAH MBA CET 2018: This online computer based exam is two-and-a-a-half hours (150 minutes) long. MAH MBA CET 2018: This online computer based exam is two-and-a-a-half hours (150 minutes) long.

MAH CET 2018: The last date to apply for the MAH MBA CET 2018 is today. DTE Maharashtra will conduct the exam on March 10 and 11, 2018. The entrance exam is held for admission in the first year of full-time Post Graduate Degree in MBA/MMS courses 2018-20 batch. MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2018 shall be conducted only in the online mode in multiple sessions.

Clearing this exam, candidates can apply in various around 400 MBA colleges in Maharashtra including JBIMS, SIMSREE, PUMBA, K J Somaiya, N L Dalmiya, DSIMS, Dy Patil and other 400. Those who wish to study in these colleges can register at the official website – dtemaharashtra.gov.in/mbacet2018.

Eligibility criteria

The passed minimum percentage should be 50 per cent in aggregate or equivalent (at least 45 per cent in case of candidates of backward class categories and Persons with Disability belonging to Maharashtra State only) from a recognised university.

Examination fees for CET

For general category: Rs 1000

For reserved category: Rs 800

Exam pattern: MAH CET 2018 an online computer based exam with two-and-a-a-half hours (150 minutes) duration. The exam consists of 200 questions in MCQ format. There is no negative marking.

Important dates

Online registration ends: February 14

Admit card release date: February 26

Exam to be held on: March 11 and 11

Results to release on: March 19

