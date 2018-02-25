MAH MBA CET 2018: Admit card to release on February 28, check details

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 10 and 11 for admission to first year of full time post graduate degree in MBA/MMS courses. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 10 and 11 for admission to first year of full time post graduate degree in MBA/MMS courses.

MAH MBA CET 2018: The admit card for Maharashtra MBA CET (Common Entrance Test) will be released on February 28. All those candidates who had registered for the same can download their respective cards from the official website – dtemaharashtra.gov.in, once released. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 10 and 11 for admission to first year of full time post graduate degree in MBA/MMS courses. The exam shall be conducted only in the online mode in multiple sessions.

MAH MBA CET 2018 admit card, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘MAH MBA CET admit card’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Exam pattern

Clearing this exam, candidates can apply in various around 400 MBA colleges in Maharashtra including JBIMS, SIMSREE, PUMBA, K J Somaiya, N L Dalmiya, DSIMS, Dy Patil and other 400.

