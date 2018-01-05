MH CET 2018: Exam Schedule released for professional courses, check dates at mahacet.org

MAH CET 2018: The tentative exam schedule for Maharashtra CETs (Common Entrance Test) for professional courses have been released by the state CET cell on its official website – mahacet.org. All those who are preparing to appear for the same are required to check the important dates at the website itself. The MHT CET exam is conducted to admit candidates to the full time undergraduate degree courses in engineering/technology (BE/BTech) and pharmacy (BPharm/Pharm D) in various recognised institutions in Maharashtra.
Earlier, DTE has also notified that although there will be no negative marking, the difficulty level in maths, physics and chemistry will be at par with JEE Main. For biology, the difficulty level will be of NEET level. Also, the exam will contain questions from Class 11 syllabus for the very first time.
MHT CET 2018 exam schedule
LLB – 5 years
Course name: LLB 5 years integrated course – April 22
MAH MEd
Course name: MEd – May 25
BP Ed/BP Ed field test
Course name: BP Ed – June 1/Field test – June 2 and 3
BEd & BEd- ELCT
Course name: BEd & BEd special education – June 9 and 10
BP Ed
Course name: BP Ed – June 1
M PEd/M PEd field test
Course name: M PEd – June 11/Field test – June 12
LLB 3 years
Course name: LLB – June 17
BA – BEd/BSc BEd
Course name: BA.BEd/BSc.BEd 4 year integrated course – June 21
BEd-MEd
Course name: BEd-MEd 3 year integrated course – June 21
Syllabus and paper pattern
— The questions will be based on syllabus of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education
— 20 per cent weightage will be given to class 11 curriculum and 80 per cent to class 12 curriculum
— The questions will be mainly application based
— The test will have three papers – Paper I (mathematics), Paper II (physics and chemistry) and Paper III (biology which will include botany and zoology) of 100 marks each
— Multiple choice questions will be framed
