Maharashtra BEd CET 2017: Hall tickets to release today at mahacet.org, dhepune.gov.in

MAH BEd CET hall ticket 2017: The Directorate of Higher Education, Maharashtra will release the admit cards of the Common Entrance Test (CET) today. The exam is scheduled to be held on May 13 and 14. The authority will conduct exam for admissions in Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) course. The applicants can download B.Ed CET admit card 2017 from the official websites mahacet.org or dhepune.gov.in.

Post result declaration, the qualified candidates will be take admission in the first year of two-year regular Teacher Training Program leading to B.Ed. course in Education.

Steps to download MAH BEd CET hall ticket 2017:

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, look for the BEd CET Admit Card 2017 link.

Enter your registration number and other details in the provided fields.

Click on submit button.

The hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download/ Take a printout and carry to the exam.

After downloading the admit card, the candidates are required to affix a recent photograph in the box provided. Remember to carry the printout of the hall ticket along with a valid ID proof like Aadhaar card.

