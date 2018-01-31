Madras University UG, PG November exam 2017 results to be declared today

Madras University has also released schedule for revaluation process Madras University has also released schedule for revaluation process

Madras University results: The University of Madras will publish the results of the undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses exams today. Candidates who have appeared for these exams can download their results from the official result declaration websites — results.unomac.in, ideunom.ac.in, egovernance.unom.ac.in.

The students can apply for the revaluation from February 2 onwards, said Professor Rama Senunawasan, Registrar of Madras University in a statement yesterday. The last date to submit the application online is by February 8.

The semester exams for UG, PG and professional courses were conducted in November 2017. Students can follow the steps written below to check the results:

Madras University UG results 2018, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for the university (unom.ac.in) or visit any of the sites mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the “Results” tab on the main page.

Step 3: Click on the notification for the “UG/PG/Professional Degree Examination Results 2017” which will be available once the results are declared.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download your results and keep a print out for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd