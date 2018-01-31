Madras University UG, PG result 2017 declared, revaluation to begin from February 2

Madras University UG PG results: The results of undergraduate, postgraduate professional degree examination have been declared today. The results of undergraduate, postgraduate professional degree examination have been declared today.

Madras University UG PG results: The results of undergraduate, postgraduate professional degree examination have been declared by the Madras University today at the official websites — results.unomac.in, ideunom.ac.in, egovernance.unom.ac.in. Revaluation for the same will now begin from February 2. Students can submit the application for the same online by February 8. They will have to pay Rs 1000 per paper. For reconsideration, students will have to pay Rs 300. The exams were conducted in November 2017.

Madras University UG PG results, steps to check scores

Step 1: Log on to the official website egovernance.unom.ac.in

Step 2: On top of the page, click on ‘UG/PG/professional degree examination results – November 2017’



Step 3: In the provided field, enter your registration number

Step 4: Click on ‘Get marks’

Step 5: Your marks will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

