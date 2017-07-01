Madras University to release UG, PG, professional degree results 2017 at unom.ac.in

Madras University: The results will also be available at ideunom.ac.in, results.unom.ac.in and egovernance.unom.ac.in. Madras University: The results will also be available at ideunom.ac.in, results.unom.ac.in and egovernance.unom.ac.in.

Madras University: The University of Madras is likely to release the results of the undergraduate, postgraduate and professional degree exams today. Candidates who have appeared for these exams can download their results from the official website of the university.

UG, PG and professional degree students can apply for revaluation of their papers from July 4 to July 10. The results will also be available at ideunom.ac.in, results.unom.ac.in and egovernance.unom.ac.in. Read | Top 25 colleges in India: NIRF 2017 ranking, click here

Steps to check University of Madras UG/PG results 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for the university (unom.ac.in) or visit any of the sites mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the “Results” tab on the main page.

Step 3: Click on the notification for the “UG/PG/Professional Degree Examination Results 2017” which will be available once the results are declared.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download your results and keep a print out for further reference.

