Madras University PG/ professional degree exam 2016: Apply for revaluation

UNOM results 2016: The Madras University has declared the post graduate / professional degree examination results on January 30. The candidates who are wish to register for revaluation can do it now as the University has released the online application form.

The exams for various courses were conducted in November 2016. The University has released the results on January 29. Thousands of candidates appeared for the examination can check the results on unom.ac.in.

The students have to apply for revaluation by February 6, 2017.

Criteria to apply for UNOM PG exam 2016 revaluation

— For courses MA /M Sc/M Com/ MSW/ MA (LM)/ MBA/ MA (HRM) /M Sc (IT) /M Sc (CS), the candidates who were admitted from the academic year 2015-2016 can only apply.

— For M Sc (CST) (five-year integrated), candidates admitted from 2012-2013.

— MCA, MBA(part time) and UG degree courses, only those students who wer admitted from the academic year 2014-2015 only.

The printed application along with DD or online payment reference slip should be submitted on or before February 7. (The fee should be paid on or before February 6, 2017).

Madras University PG exam 2016 results

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click the ‘Announcement’ section

A new page will open showing ‘PG / Professional Degree Examination Results – November 2016’

Enter your register number and click on ‘get marks’

The result will be displayed

Check and save the result

