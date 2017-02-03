Latest News
Madras University UG exam 2016 results declared, check now

Madras University UG 2016 results: The exam was held in November last year

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: February 3, 2017 8:09 pm
madras university results, unom results, unom.ac.in, madras university, www.unom.ac.in, egovernance.unom.ac.in, ug results 2017, madras university rseults 2016, education news Madras University UG exam 2016: Candidates can now check their results.

UNOM results 2016: The Madras University has declared the undergraduate examination results on February 3. The candidates who are wish to check their results can log into the official website – unom.ac.in

Madras University UG exam 2016 results
Visit the official website mentioned above
On the homepage, click the ‘Announcement’ section
A new page will open showing ‘UG Examination Results – November 2016’
Enter your register number and click on ‘get marks’
The result will be displayed
Check and save the result

