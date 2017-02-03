Madras University UG exam 2016 results declared, check now

Madras University UG exam 2016: Candidates can now check their results. Madras University UG exam 2016: Candidates can now check their results.

UNOM results 2016: The Madras University has declared the undergraduate examination results on February 3. The candidates who are wish to check their results can log into the official website – unom.ac.in

Madras University UG exam 2016 results

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click the ‘Announcement’ section

A new page will open showing ‘UG Examination Results – November 2016’

Enter your register number and click on ‘get marks’

The result will be displayed

Check and save the result

For more news on Madras University, click here