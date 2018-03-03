Madras University declares revaluation result 2017, check at unom.ac.in

The revaluation of the answer scripts was carried out from February 2 to February 8. The revaluation of the answer scripts was carried out from February 2 to February 8.

Madras University revaluation result: The revaluation result of various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) professional degree courses have been released by the Madras University. All those students who had appeared for these exams are required to check their respective results at the official website – unom.ac.in. The exams were conducted in November 2017. The revaluation of the answer scripts was carried out from February 2 to February 8.

Madras University revaluation result 2017, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website unom.ac.in

Step 2: Under ‘Announcement’, click on ‘UG/PG/Professional Degree Examination Revaluation Results – November 2017’

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your registration number

Step 4: Click on ‘Get marks’

Step 5: Your marks will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Also, the university had declared the results of the undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses main exams on January 31 at the official result declaration websites — results.unomac.in, ideunom.ac.in, egovernance.unom.ac.in. The last date to submit the application for revaluation online was February 8. For revaluation application, the students had to pay Rs 1000 fee per paper. However, those students who wished to opt for reconsideration, had to pay Rs 300 per paper.

