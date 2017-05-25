Madras High Court stays NEET proceedings

Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed all NEET proceedings relating to the examination till June 7. Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed all NEET proceedings relating to the examination till June 7.

Hearing petitions alleging that question papers for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) were not uniform across languages and states, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed all proceedings relating to the examination till June 7. The impact of the order will be that results of NEET, an examination for admission to MBBS and BDS courses across the country, will not be released on June 5 unless the stay is vacated by the Supreme Court.

Justice M V Muralidharan has issued notices to the Union health and family welfare secretary; director of general health services, New Delhi; Medical Council of India, New Delhi; CBSE, New Delhi; and the health and family welfare secretary of Tamil Nadu, seeking their replies to the complaint before June 7. The joint petition filed by nine students and an individual petition from a Trichy-based student came up for hearing on Wednesday. They alleged that the question papers set by the CBSE in 10 languages were easy in some languages despite there being a uniform syllabus. The petitioners claimed that they wrote the exam in English and later found that the Tamil question paper was easier.

Demanding the examination be cancelled and conducted in a uniform manner again, petitioners P Siddharth, P Surya, S Jonila, K Ajay Sharan, S Nitin Prakash Sivasubramanian, Gauthaman Shankar, J Aditya, D Richard, Rishaban Das and M Naveen Kumar said they were shocked to learn that questions were not uniform in all the states.

