Madhyamik leak: Jalpaiguri school headmaster ‘relieved’ of examination duty

A state education department official on Thursday said that the headmaster of Subhasnagar High School in Jalpaiguri district had been “relieved” of higher secondary examination duty after the department received complaints that he had allegedly unpacked question papers of several subjects during the Madhyamik examinations and had helped a student of his school with answers.

A teacher of the school had on Tuesday informed the district school inspector that Haridayal Roy, the headmaster, had allegedly leaked Madhyamik question papers on various subjects to a student since the exam started on March 12. Roy allegedly did it to put the school on the merit list.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), which conducts the Madhyamik examination, has issued a showcause notice to Roy and summoned him to its headquarters in Kolkata on Friday.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said, “Strong action will be taken against the headmaster if allegations against him are found to be true. He has indulged in an act which is unlike that of a teacher. The WBBSE has taken steps against him. If he is found guilty, then strongest action will be taken against him.”

