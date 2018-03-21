Madhyamik exam: CM orders probe into ‘fake’ life science question paper circulation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday called for a thorough probe into the fraudulent circulation of a “fake” Class X question paper. (File) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday called for a thorough probe into the fraudulent circulation of a “fake” Class X question paper. (File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday ordered a probe into the alleged circulation of a “fake” Class X question paper on life science on the social media, hours before the Madhyamik exam on the subject.

On Tuesday morning, there were complaints that some students appearing for the life science paper had received the question paper via Whatsapp. Several others complained that the question paper had also been uploaded to social media.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), which conducts the Madhyamik examination, said the question paper is actually the 2017 life science model paper.

“Some people with cruel intentions have released wrong question paper to confuse the students. The question paper in circulation is the same which we had released last year as the model for life science. The culprits have reprinted it and mentioned it as 2018 question paper before circulating it. It was done to disrupt the exam. We have already taken up the matter with the higher authority and lodged a complaint with the cyber crime cell of Kolkata Police,” said WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly.

After learning about the development, Mamata, while chairing an administrative meeting at Gurap in Hooghly, ordered that a probe is conducted into the matter.

