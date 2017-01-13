Madhya Pradesh to hold board exams for Classes V, VIII students

Board exams for students of Classes V and VIII in government schools and uniform for graduate students in government colleges from the next academic year were among the announcements made by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing the Vidyarthi Panchayat at the CM House on Thursday.

Chouhan said semester system in colleges will be discontinued from the next session. He also announced that the government will pay fees of students who secure 85 per cent or more in Class XII exams and get admission in national institutions. Those who get less than 85 per cent and secure admission in national institutions will be provided interest-free loan. The CM, ministers and bureaucrats will teach one day in government schools. Chouhan said the experiment will begin on January 28.