Madhya Pradesh government to launch ‘Aaspass Ki Khoj’ to impart cultural education

Madhya Pradesh government would impart lessons to students about local festivals, culture, traditions, rituals and beliefs in their respective areas under its proposed “Aaspass Ki Khoj” (search in the vicinity) programme. “In order to apprise students of government schools about the local culture, traditions and rituals, ‘Aaspass Ki Khoj’ programme is being launched by the School Education Department,” a Public Relations department officer said.

He informed that as many as 2,966 schools have been selected from 51 districts, adding that the projects will be prepared by wards under the programme.

“Life history of national heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country, importance of historical and cultural heritage of their respective areas and the efforts to make village or town polythene free will be included in this project,” he added. In addition, local festivals and beliefs, local crops, activities undertaken during calamities, folk culture, sonnets and local proverbs will also be included in the project.

“A book will be made on the project works. The education officers of respecrtive districts have been asked to conduct activities by making teams of class 6, 7 and 8 at school level,” the official said. The directives have been issued to principals, District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) of the districts concerned and the project co-ordinators of the District Education Centers in this regard.

