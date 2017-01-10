Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan to hold ‘Vidyarthi Panchayat’ on January 12

“Chief Minister will hold a direct dialogue with the students on the occasion and apprise himself about their problems and its possible solutions,” the official said. (Source: File) “Chief Minister will hold a direct dialogue with the students on the occasion and apprise himself about their problems and its possible solutions,” the official said. (Source: File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would be holding a ‘Vidyarthi Panchayat’ (students’ meet) at his residence on January 12 to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. “The Vidhyarthi Panchayat will be held at 11 am on January 12 at CM house. The students of the entire state will take part in the Panchayat,” a public relations department officer informed on Tuesday. On Monday, the chief minister reviewed the preparations of this event.

“Chief Minister will hold a direct dialogue with the students on the occasion and apprise himself about their problems and its possible solutions,” the official said. He informed that 50 students from each district and 800 students from Bhopal will take part in this event.

“25 school students and a similar number of college students from the each district of state will participate in this Panchayat,” he informed. Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary is also observed as National Youth Day. Chouhan has held several such panchayats during his 11-year tenure as Chief Minister to hold dialogue with various social groups including farmers, the physically challenged, domestic helps (maids), barbers and women.

