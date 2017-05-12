Madhya Pradesh HSC, HSSC class 10, 12 exams 2017: Results declared at mpbse.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh HSC, HSSC class 10, 12 exams 2017: The class 10 exams were conducted in the month of March. Madhya Pradesh HSC, HSSC class 10, 12 exams 2017: The class 10 exams were conducted in the month of March.

Madhya Pradesh HSC, HSSC class 10, 12 exams 2017: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the results for the class 10 and 12 state board exam results 2017. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results which were declared at 10. 30 on the official website.

The class 12 Higher Senior Secondary Certificate (HSSC) exams were conducted from February 1 to May 8, 2017 and about 20 lakh candidates appeared for both the class 10 and 12 papers, of whom over 7 lakh were from class 10. The class 10 exams were conducted in the month of March.

Last year, the results were declared on May 12. As per the secretary of MPBSE S R Mohanty, the cheating cases have been reduced to 2000. Last year there were about 6000 mass cheating cases.

Students can also check their results on the following sites:

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

results.nic.in

examresults.net

Steps to download the class 10 and 12 MP board results:

Visit the official websites mentioned above

Click on the link ‘Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Exam Result – 2017’ ’

Enter your roll number and name. Click on submit

The results will be displayed

Check and save the results.

