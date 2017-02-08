Madhya Pradesh: 1.26 lakh people including CM register to become teacher for a day

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Source: ANI/Twitter) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The ‘Mile Banche Madhya Pradesh’ programme has been getting an overwhelming response with over 1.26 lakh volunteers including MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan besides pensioners, mediapersons, homemakers and other professionals getting registered to play the role of a ‘teacher’ for a day in government-run schools.

“More than 1.26 lakh people have got registered for ‘Mile Banche Madhya Pradesh’ (Let us read together) programme of school education department so far. This programme is scheduled on February 18,” a public relations officer said today.

Earlier, this programme was scheduled on January 28 but was then postponed, he said. The officer said that these persons will motivate children in primary and middle schools to cultivate the habit of reading by browsing through various interesting books along with textbooks.

“These persons will read out a portion of any Hindi book. Along with this, they will motivate children to read out any portion of their interest from any other book. An educational dialogue will take place with students after this exercise,” he added.

The officer informed that along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, ministers, public representatives and officers, about 16,500 youth have also got registered for this programme.

Read | Shivraj Singh Chouhan to become teacher for a day in a primary school

“The registered persons include 2500 housewives, 575 media persons, 550 engineers, 535 doctors, 502 lawyers and 171 sports persons and a group of pensioners among others,” he informed.

He said that about 43,000 government employees will also visit government schools to participate in this programme. “Others who have got registered for this programme include 2300 representatives of voluntary organisations, 3301 retired officers-employees, 15000 persons working in 15 different private sectors, 16834 businessmen and 18,157 public representatives,” he said.

The online registration for ‘Mil Banche Madhya Pradesh’ programme would be open till February 10 through website ‘www.schoolchalehum.gov.in, he added.