Ludhiana: J&K Governor visits alma mater; says ‘good to see so many girl students on campus now’

JAMMU & Kashmir Governor N N Vohra visited his alma mater SCD Government College in Ludhiana Sunday as he presided over the annual convocation as the chief guest and distributed degrees to the students.

During his address and a brief conversation with the media, Vohra was nostalgic as he recounted his college days in Ludhiana. He completed his post graduation in English from this college in 1957 and had also topped Panjab University, Chandigarh. Later, he joined the Indian Administrative Service.

Vohra said he was pleasantly surprised to see more number of girls on campus as when he was a student, the majority of students at the college were boys.

“I am pleasantly surprised to see more number of girls sitting here to receive degrees. When we were students, the college was dominated by boys. It is great to see girls flourishing in academics,” said Vohra. Named after scientist Dr Satish Chander Dhawan, this government college in Ludhiana was popularly known as ‘Government College for Boys’ as institution had very few girl students. Even now, only postgraduate courses and B.Sc in under graduation are open for girls.

Vohra said that it was an honour for him to return to his alma mater and remember the good old days. “When I was invited for the convocation, I wasn’t told that now there are so many girl students here. It is wonderful,” he said.

