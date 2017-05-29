Ludhiana: Girls bag top slots in five streams

Gunpreet Kaur who scored 98.4% marks in Non-med with her teachers at DAV Public school in Ludhiana. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh. Gunpreet Kaur who scored 98.4% marks in Non-med with her teachers at DAV Public school in Ludhiana. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh.

Five girls from Ludhiana bagged top five slots in all five streams in Ludhiana as CBSE declared results for Class XII on Sunday. Deeba Goyal, a Commerce stream student from Kundan Vidya Mandir was the city topper with 98.6 per cent marks. She scored a perfect 100 in Accounts, Economics and Business Studies.

“I now want to be a financial consultant and would be pursuing BCom Honours in Delhi,” said Deeba from BRS Nagar, whose father is a Vastu consultant and mother a homemaker. In non-medical stream, Gunpreet Kaur from DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, scored the highest 98.4 per cent. She scored perfect 100 in Maths and Chemistry.

“I never thought I would be topping the city in non-medical stream. However, I had worked really hard. I would be pursuing computer science engineering. Aim is to enter IIT or BITS, but I am waiting for entrance exam results now,” she said.

Nitika Gupta, from Kundan Vidya Mandir, has bagged top slot in Humanities stream with 98.2 per cent marks. She said that she has given a perfect reply to the people who questioned her decision to opt for Humanities.

“People always consider Humanities as an inferior stream, but my father always supported me. I never took any tuition. I have answered those people with my results today,” she said. She scored perfect 100 in Geography and 99 in Psychology.

In Medical stream, Gurmanpreet Kaur from village Bassian of Ludhiana scored the highest 96.4 per cent marks. A student of Jatindra Greenfield School, she had even opted for maths as additional subject. Scoring perfect 100 in English and 98 in biology, she said, “I would be pursuing MBBS now. Result of NEET exam is awaited.”

Also scoring 96.4 per cent marks, Japjeet Kaur from BCM Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar topped Financial Marketing and Management (FMM) stream, introduced by CBSE a few years back. “Parents were initially not in support of opting for FMM but my teachers counseled them. Now, I am moving to Australia for higher studies,” said Japjeet, who scored 99 in Economics and 98 in Derivative Market Operations (DMO).

