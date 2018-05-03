Aadhaar not needed for admission: Lucknow University

In March, the Supreme Court had put an interim stay on the requirement of Aadhaar for filing application forms of various competitive examinations. (Source- File) In March, the Supreme Court had put an interim stay on the requirement of Aadhaar for filing application forms of various competitive examinations. (Source- File)

The Lucknow University has amended a guideline that had made Aadhaar number mandatory for candidates filling online admission forms. A press note issued by the varsity’s Director (PR) Prof NK Pandey said, “Aadhar card is not compulsory in the online application process of University of Lucknow. Inadvertently, there was an oversight in the admission form filling guidelines regarding this and this error has been corrected.”

No form would be rejected on the basis of not filling of the Aadhaar number, he said in note issued on Wednesday night. Significantly, in March this year, the Supreme Court had put an interim stay on the requirement of Aadhaar for filing application forms of various competitive examinations.

When the Lucknow University admission process started early in April, the state university had declared submitting of Aadhar or at least its enrollment number as one of the mandatory requirements.

