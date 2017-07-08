Six-month certificate course on GST introduced in Lucknow University

The decision to introduce the new tax regime as a subject was taken on July 6, at a meet in the presence of Governor Ram Naik, who is also Chancellor to these universities, and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, also minister for higher education. The decision to introduce the new tax regime as a subject was taken on July 6, at a meet in the presence of Governor Ram Naik, who is also Chancellor to these universities, and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, also minister for higher education.

A day after Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs) of all Uttar Pradesh universities approved to introduce a subject on Goods and Services Tax (GST) in commerce as well as management courses, Lucknow University on Saturday introduced a six-month certificate course on the subject. The new tax regime was unveiled by the Central Government on July 1, which will subsume all other indirect taxes in most goods and services in the country.

The decision to introduce the new tax regime as a subject was taken on July 6, at a meet in the presence of Governor Ram Naik, who is also Chancellor to these universities, and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, also minister for higher education. “Tax regime has changed. Thus, along with studying cost account, income tax etc, it is necessary for the student to study the new tax as well. The decision was unanimous to introduce GST as a subject in commerce as well as management courses in universities,” said Sharma.

According to a Times of India report, admission forms for the course will be available from the first week of August. The four-credit course will run in the faculty of commerce. The four credits include two credits for skill development and training and the other two for theory, read a press statement issued from Lucknow University. The university will also organise two seminars on GST and the key speakers for the seminar will be tax officers, chartered accountants and consultants. The seminar will also be open to faculty members, students, traders, businessmen.

