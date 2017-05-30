Lucknow girl secures national 2nd in Class XII

Ayushi Srivastava scored 99.25 per cent in the ISC exam. Vishal Srivastav Ayushi Srivastava scored 99.25 per cent in the ISC exam. Vishal Srivastav

Lucknow’s Ayushi Srivastava from City Montessori School (CMS) secured the all-India second rank in the ISC (Class XII) exams with 99.25 per cent marks, while Vedanshi Gupta from the same school and Yukta Meena from St. Agnes Loreto Day School got 99 per cent to secure the third position. The second and third position was shared by four and five students respectively at the national level.

In the ICSE (Class X) results, Pranjal Srivastava of CMS got 98.60 per cent to secure the fifth rank at the national level, and first in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to mediapersons, Ayushi thanked her family and her teachers for the support she received from them. “After this, I am going to apply to Delhi University to study economics and pursue my love for the subject,” Ayushi added.

“Ayushi’s success was never about hard work, but about her sincerity. She is a very calm and relaxed girl, and this is what makes her different,” said Ayushi’s father, A K Srivastava, who works as a chief engineer in Madhyanchal. Meanwhile, Class X state topper Pranjal said: “I was not expecting this result. This is a feeling I cannot define.” He added his success was more about smart work than hard work. Pursuing his affection for physics, he wants to do research work in the subject in the coming future.

Pranjal attributed his success to his teachers, who, according to him, always worked hard to help him reach this point. Chandni Bhickta from La Martiniere Girl’s college in Lucknow and Sunamya Gupta from CMS shared the fourth position at the national level in the ISC exam with 98.75 per cent marks.

In the ICSE exam, Dhaval Gupta from La Martiniere college, Nehal Sharma from La Martiniere Girls’ College and Anand Sharma from CMS secured 98.4 per cent to share the sixth rank at the national level and second in the state.

