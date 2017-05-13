LSAT India 2017: Paper pattern, prep tests; 5 tips to crack the exam

LSAT India 2017: Law aspirants are rolling up their sleeves in preparation for the LSAT exams which will be conducted on May 21. LSAT India 2017: Law aspirants are rolling up their sleeves in preparation for the LSAT exams which will be conducted on May 21.

LSAT India 2017: The Law School Admissions Council (LSAC) has, on May 10, released the admit cards for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2017. Candidates who clear this exam would be eligible for admission to more than 80 law schools across the country.

Law aspirants are rolling up their sleeves in preparation for the LSAT exams which will be conducted on May 21 this year. Here are a few ways through which you can prepare for the LSAT India:

1. Know the pattern:

The exam will be divided into four sections— for Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Reading Comprehension— which will contain 24 question each (92 to 100 questions in total). Candidates will have 35 minutes to attempt every section. Most of the information you will require are available on the LSAT India website (pearsonvueindia.com/lsatindia).

2. Prep tests-

The prep tests are available on the website so that you can practice and get familiar with the exam pattern. Practicing these papers will also help you gain confidence for the main exam.

Here is the best method to try out the practice papers-

– No time limit: This is the first step to getting familiar with the questions and learning how to answer them. Attempt one of the prep tests without the time limit, but note down how much time you are taking. The goal here is simply to get used to the test pattern and the different kinds of questions on the test. Study your results carefully, paying special attention to the questions you answered incorrectly. Make sure you come to an understanding of the correct answers.

– Individual sections: The next step is to pick up a single sections and try to answer the questions within 35 minutes. Do this for every section, but do not attempt all of the sections in one sitting. Continue studying your results. Be sure to identify the types of questions that appear to give you special difficulty and adjust your timing strategy accordingly.

– Full timings: Third, practice taking two entire PrepTests with strict adherence to the time limits and other simulated testing conditions. The goal here is to simulate as best as possible the conditions that will be experienced on the test day. Two hours and twenty minutes is a long time and you can’t expect to perform at your best for that long if you haven’t practiced. As before, work on your timing strategy to give yourself enough time to answer the questions that you find most challenging.

3. Smart guessing-

Many of the questions will have multiple choices for answers. Use a smart guessing strategy and rule out one or two answer choices for these questions. Then, you are more likely to choose the correct answer. Leave a little time at the end of each section to fill in answers to those questions you haven’t reached or had to skip.

4. On May 21-

On the day of the exam, it is important to leave for the exam centre early and reach on time. Remember to carry your admit card and all the necessary documents. Read the instructions carefully and try to manage time in the best way possible between sections.

5. Be confident-

The LSAT—India is a challenging test. You should not be discouraged if you get a number of questions wrong as you are practicing or during the exam. Keep in mind that there is no negative marking or penalty for guessing. So the best strategy is to answer each and every question. Guess on those you can’t carefully consider. Most importantly, stay positive and be confident about the questions you have answered.

