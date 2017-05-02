Lovely Professional varsity convocation today, President Pranab Mukherjee to be chief guest

President Pranab Mukherjee will be the chief guest at Lovely Professional University’s (LPU) 8th Convocation ceremony in Jalandhar Tuesday.

LPU Chancellor Ashok Mittal said, “On the convocation day, a rare and great glimpse of international integrity would be seen when students from across 50 countries will receive their degrees/certificates along with their Indian classmates. The preparation for the glittering ceremony is in full swing. Assessing great presence of VVIPs, the complete state administration is involved in security arrangements around the campus.

