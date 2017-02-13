Love chocolates? UK university offers PhD, £15000 grant

The three-year position has been created in response to demand from the chocolate industry for more forensic knowledge of different cocoa strains. (Source: Thinkstock Images) The three-year position has been created in response to demand from the chocolate industry for more forensic knowledge of different cocoa strains. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

If you are in deep love with chocolates and don’t want to limit this passion to just eating and cooking, then get enrolled in studying about it. A UK university is offering a £15,000 per year grant for the perfect course for chocoholics — a PhD in chocolate.

According to the prospectus, the successful candidate will study how the fermentation of cacao beans leads to specific flavour profiles. The interested candidates can apply by February 27 to the university’s Faculty of Health and Applied Sciences in Bristol.

The three-year position has been created in response to demand from the chocolate industry for more forensic knowledge of different cocoa strains.

The novel chance comes close on the heels of the job offer by Mondelez International — behind some of the world’s most famous sugary treats like Cadbury, Milka, Prince and Oreo — of a part-time chocolate taster.

The firm, which posted the role on LinkedIn, is looking for someone who can taste its delicacies and deliver honest and objective feedback within its team of skilled panelists.

The successful candidate will then help Mondelez perfect and launch brand new products all over the world for years to come.

