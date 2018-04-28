Logjam ends: private schools follow Bombay HC order, start RTE admissions

The court has directed the schools to ensure that no student from economically weaker sections (EWS), who is eligible for RTI quota admissions, is turned away. (Representational/Archive) The court has directed the schools to ensure that no student from economically weaker sections (EWS), who is eligible for RTI quota admissions, is turned away. (Representational/Archive)

After weeks of impasse between the state government and private schools over pending dues for admissions under the Right To Education (RTI) Act, the Bombay High Court has asked private school managements to start the admission process. The court has directed the schools to ensure that no student from economically weaker sections (EWS), who is eligible for RTI quota admissions, is turned away.

In the wake of the order, most schools have already started the process of collecting documents from students to complete the admission process. The state primary education department is also planning to issue a formal order on Saturday that will ask schools to complete the process at the earliest.

Earlier, 41 schools across the state had approached the High Court against the delay in reimbursements, for RTI admissions over the last few years, from the state government. The schools had sought relief from granting further RTI admissions until the reimbursements were cleared. The High Court had directed that no action was to be taken against the schools if they didn’t grant fresh admissions.

The state government released the pending amount a few weeks ago and claimed that all dues till academic year 2016-2017 had been cleared. Private schools, however, have contested the government’s claim. As the state government and private schools continue to differ about the dues, and whether they have been paid in full, the High Court has ordered the latter to grant admissions to students in the first RTE round of 2018-19.

“We received the written court orders on Friday. Initially, 41 schools had approached the High Court but later others joined them… almost 100 schools in the state didn’t grant admissions to students under the RTI quota… now, a few schools have started the admission process. On Saturday, we will issue instructions in writing for the rest of the schools. They will either have to grant admissions or face strict action,” said Sharad Gosavi, deputy director of primary education, Maharashtra.

Members of school managements said they have started the admission process for RTI quota seats after the HC order. “We are collecting documents and verifying them… we want to clarify that we were never against giving admissions under the RTI quota… we only wanted our reimbursements. At the next hearing on May 7, we are going to ask the state government to submit an affidavit saying they will pay all the dues to all of us,” said Rajendra Singh, secretary, Independent English Schools Association.

There are over 16,400 RTE seats in Pune and till now, 10,228 students have been allotted seats, and almost 7,000 admissions have taken place. As the the first round of RTE admissions has finally started, students who were not allotted seats in the first round are hopeful that a second round will be conducted soon.

