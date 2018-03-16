Lockdown in JNU as admin removes dept heads; students oppose reforms

On Thursday, students at the four schools opposed the reforms and said that they said were “dictator-like” and “anti-student”. On Thursday, students at the four schools opposed the reforms and said that they said were “dictator-like” and “anti-student”.

By Rishabh Bhatnagar

Following the removal of eight chairpersons and a dean from their posts in various schools at Jawaharlal Nehru University, the French department of the School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies (SLL&CS), Centre for Historical Studies (CHS) and the School of Arts and Aesthetics (SAA) went on a “lockdown” on Thursday.

On March 15, The Indian Express had reported that the JNU Vice-Chancellor had removed the Deans and Chairpersons for not complying with or refusing to implement the mandatory attendance system in their respective schools/centres.

On Thursday, students at the four schools opposed the reforms and said that they said were “dictator-like” and “anti-student”.

Students and faculty members alleged that the policy hadn’t been approved in the University’s council meetings and had only been debated upon.

In a statement, the JNU students’ union said, “JNU administration has appointed a set of pro-administration teachers to these posts, going to the extent of placing teachers from some other department and schools.”

Cross-departmental appointments such as the Dean of the School of Social Sciences (SSS) heading the Economics department and a Persian department teacher being appointed as the Dean of School of Arts and Aesthetics have triggered protests across the campus.

The JNU registrar and Rector did not respond to calls from The Indian Express.

