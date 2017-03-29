Living without water, facing eviction: Students of govt hostel spend Gudi Padwa in protest

At the government hostel in Hadapsar, food is cooked inches away from the dish washing area. Arul Horizon At the government hostel in Hadapsar, food is cooked inches away from the dish washing area. Arul Horizon

With no drinking water for three days and facing the threat of eviction, about 40 students who live at the government hostel in Hadapsar, run by the Social Welfare Department, spent their Gudi Padwa sitting in protest outside the Regional Deputy Commissioner’s office at Swargate on Tuesday.

Since the department didn’t have space in other hostels, the students had been accommodated in a three-storied rented building. But with the pending rent running into lakhs of rupees, the owner of the building has threatened to evict the students by March 31.

The students alleged that the landlord had stopped the water supply three days ago.

“This building doesn’t have municipal water supply. Tankers supply water and it is used for drinking and bathing. But since the last three days, the landlord has not allowed the tankers to come. He warned us that we will be thrown out since the government has not paid the pending rent. We have been buying drinking water… most boys haven’t had a bath in two days,” said Prashant Pakhare, a BSc nursing student who has been living in the hostel since the last five years.

Sitting in protest outside the office of Laxmikant Mahajan, Regional Deputy Commissioner of the Social Welfare Department, the students said the threat of eviction wasn’t their only complaint.

“We are eligible to receive Rs 4,000 for stationery fees, Rs 2,000 for uniform… in June-July. Besides that, every month, students get a stipend of Rs 800. The amount may sound meagre but is extremely important for students who come from modest backgrounds. There are several students who haven’t even received their stationery or uniform fees and for the last three months, none of the students have received their monthly stipend. So, on one hand, we are threatened with eviction and forced to buy water, and on the other, we are not even given stipends,” said Hassan Mullah, another hostel resident.

The students said that in February, the hostel caretaker was promoted to another post, and no one has been appointed in his place since then.

“There are so many issues pertaining to the living condition, but no one bothers about them. We had complained about the quality of the food at the mess. The assistant commissioner had given orders to change the cook, but the same cook is still working there… it’s been over a year since the last pest control exercise was undertaken. Everyone in the department knows how severe the issue of bedbugs is, but no one is looking into it. Students don’t even have a table to study in the rooms. On days that we do receive water, the supply lasts for only an hour in the morning… we don’t have proper mattresses to sleep on, and no pillows,” said Bhushan Patil, a MTech student who has been living in the hostel for three years.

Meanwhile, after students met Regional Deputy Commissioner of the Social Welfare Department, Laxmikant Mahajan, the latter made an interim arrangement by sending a water tanker by the evening, and instructed the hostel warden to ensure that a tanker is booked for the next couple of days.

“We are in talks with the landlord of the hostel and the commissioner has called him for a meeting on Wednesday. Under no circumstances will the boys be evicted from the hostel as this is a government hostel… One of our hostels, which was under construction in Yerawada, is nearly ready but the Public Works Department had told us that there is a problem with the water supply. We will sort it out and try to move the students there at the earliest,” he said.

On the non-payment of stationery and other fees, Mahajan said, “I will ensure the bills are submitted and students get their dues by March 31.”

As far as other issues are concerned, Kailas Adhe, assistant commissioner, said that a contract for pest control would be immediately awarded. “We have some good condition beddings and mattresses from another hostel which recently shut down. We don’t think it should be a problem to give it to students here. However the best option would be to shift students into our own hostel and hence we will try to speed things up with PWD department to move students into new hostel,” he said.

